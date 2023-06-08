 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Evansville mom charged with neglect after toddler shoots self in head, police say

PORSHA WALKER MUG

The woman was charged after the three-year-old child reportedly got ahold of a gun on Wednesday and accidentally shot themselves.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman faces charges after police said her three-year-old child got ahold of a gun on Wednesday and accidentally shot themselves.

Evansville Police said Porsha Walker faces charges including Neglect of a dependent, Meth Dealing, and Theft of a Firearm.

EPD said that officers arrived to St. Vincent Hospital after 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a three-year-old shot in the head.

When officers talked to Walker, they say she told them that the child found a handgun in a box in the backyard of the home on Independence Avenue. Walker said that she brought the box into the house, took out the gun, and put it back into the unlocked box. While she attended to other children in the home, the three-year-old got the gun back out and shot themselves in the head. Walker didn't call 911 but, family members who took the child to the hospital.

EPD says that while officers searched the home for the gun, they found bags of methamphetamine. Officers also found over half a pound of meth inside children's clothing in a bedroom closet, in addition to two digital scales and two bags of "plant-like substance" that tested positive for THC in a pack-n-play in the master bedroom. The handgun was also located and found  reported as stolen, according to police.

During an interview with Walker, EPD said she denied knowing anything about the drugs found in the home. Walker remains in Vanderburgh County Jail.

