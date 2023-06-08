Evansville mom charged with neglect after toddler shoots self in head, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman faces charges after police said her three-year-old child got ahold of a gun on Wednesday and accidentally shot themselves.

Evansville Police said Porsha Walker faces charges including Neglect of a dependent, Meth Dealing, and Theft of a Firearm.

EPD said that officers arrived to St. Vincent Hospital after 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a three-year-old shot in the head.

When officers talked to Walker, they say she told them that the child found a handgun in a box in the backyard of the home on Independence Avenue. Walker said that she brought the box into the house, took out the gun, and put it back into the unlocked box. While she attended to other children in the home, the three-year-old got the gun back out and shot themselves in the head. Walker didn't call 911 but, family members who took the child to the hospital.

EPD says that while officers searched the home for the gun, they found bags of methamphetamine. Officers also found over half a pound of meth inside children's clothing in a bedroom closet, in addition to two digital scales and two bags of "plant-like substance" that tested positive for THC in a pack-n-play in the master bedroom. The handgun was also located and found reported as stolen, according to police.

During an interview with Walker, EPD said she denied knowing anything about the drugs found in the home. Walker remains in Vanderburgh County Jail.