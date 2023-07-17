Evansville woman caught with meth and marijuana during stolen vehicle investigation, police say

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman was arrested with several drugs in Jasper over the weekend, according to police.
Officers with the Jasper Police Department say they were dispatched to investigate a possible stolen vehicle on Sunday.
JPD officers pulled the driver over at Newton Street and E 37th Street and identified her as 37-year-old Britney Fisher.
Police say Fisher was driving on a suspended license and that she also had an out-of-county warrant.
While at the scene, officers say they found meth, marijuana, a legend drug, and drug paraphernalia on Fisher.
Fisher was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on drug charges.