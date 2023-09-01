Evansville woman charged after armed robbery at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is being charged after an armed robbery that happened at a local hotel.
Police say they were called to investigate the incident, which happened back on Aug. 24 at the One Life Studios & Suites at the corner of South Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway.
The victim told police they had taken 18-year-old Alexis Prince to get some food before going to the hotel. They say Prince instructed them on which room to get, and that she was texting someone the whole way there.
After getting to the room, the victim says someone knocked at the door and announced themselves as "room service." They say they told Prince not to open the door because they don't have room service, but that she opened the door anyway.
According to the victim, that's when two men came in the room and robbed them, one armed with a handgun.
The victim says the men took $2,500 cash, two cell phones, and car keys from them, and pointed the gun at them saying "You don't want to die over this."
EPD says the victim explained that the men never became aggressive toward Prince, and that they took nothing from her.
Police say Prince left the hotel with the men and got in their vehicle, which was seen on security camera.
They say Prince was also seen on SnapChat dancing and fanning money, and that she admitted it was the money taken from the victim.
Prince was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with Robbery. She's being held on no bond and has a probable cause hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.