Evansville woman charged in child's fentanyl overdose death files plea agreement

An Evansville woman who was one of several people charged after the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child has reached a plea agreement.

As we previously reported, Allison Smithler was charged with murder, neglect, and other drug charges after the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Kamari's mother, Makaylee, was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison in the case.

Smithler's jury trial was supposed to start on Monday, but court records show that jury trial was canceled after a plea agreement was filed on Friday.

Now, Smithler is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

The details of Smithler's plea agreement aren't available right now, but we'll keep you updated on the story as new information becomes available.