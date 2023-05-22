Evansville woman charged with neglect, accused of holding child's head in toilet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is behind bars on charges of neglect and battery after being accused of abusing one of several foster children in her care.
Officers say they got a 911 call on Sunday from someone who said they had video of 52-year-old Roxie Huffman committing abuse.
According to EPD, officers watched the video, which showed a woman screaming at a child while holding their head inside a toilet bowl. They say photos also showed cuts on the child's forehead and neck, and scratches on their throat and collarbone.
After seeing the photos and video, officers say they went to Huffman's home to check on the kids. They say they could smell the heavy odor of feces and urine when they got there.
EPD says the officers saw what appeared to be rodent feces in the kitchen, as well as puddles of animal urine and gnats in the home.
When officers spoke with Huffman, she told them the kids had been in her care since September of 2022, according to an affidavit. They say she denied pushing the child's head into the toilet.
Huffman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and police say the kids were placed with a family member in a different home by DCS.