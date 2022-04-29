Evansville woman charged with neglect after juvenile tests positive for meth: affidavit

An Evansville mom is being charged with neglect after police say her child tested positive for methamphetamine.
31-year-old Jessica Moore of Evansville was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday night after being charged with neglect in connection to the investigation.
Police believe the incident stemmed from a March 22 visit to a home on S. Barker Avenue, where the victim said she went with her mother, Moore. According to police, the house is known by law enforcement to have a history of drug activity.
According to an affidavit, the victim told police that while she was at the home, she got up to use the bathroom. She said that as she was walking to the bathroom, she walked through a "cloud of white smoke."
She told police that people at the home were smoking from what she believed was an electronic cigarette, that she described as a "glass tube with white stuff in it."
The next day, the victim was reportedly not feeling well, throwing up multiple times.
Police say a family member took her to the hospital, where she tested positive for methamphetamine.
EPD says they got a search warrant for the home on March 25. They said that as they were watching the house before serving the warrant, they saw a vehicle leave. They say they tried to pull the vehicle over at a gas station, but that it took off, starting a pursuit with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies.
Authorities said they finally apprehended the subjects from that pursuit on the far east side of Evansville, and that 16 grams of methamphetamine was seized.
After being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday, Moore's bond was set at $10,000.
Her initial court hearing was scheduled to happen on Friday afternoon.