Evansville woman facing arson charge after fire at apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is in jail on an arson charge after an investigation that took place Tuesday.
Evansville Police Department officers were called to investigate an arson in progress at some apartments on North Third Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, officers say they saw some burned up clothing and a vehicle cover, but that the fire had been put out.
Police say 32-year-old Christine Welborn was taken into custody at the scene, and that several people who were in the area at the time of the fire were interviewed.
EPD says Welborn was taken back to headquarters for an interview, where she admitted to starting the fire.
Welborn went on to explain that she started the fire because she was trying to get back at someone for punching her, according to police. She also claimed that she started the fire because people at the apartment owe her money, according to EPD.
Welborn was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.