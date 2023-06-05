 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville woman facing DUI charges after January crash that broke young child's legs

  • Updated
  • 0
Shannon Wiseman

Shannon Wiseman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police say they've made an arrest in a crash that injured a young child back in January.

Police say Shannon Wiseman was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with the incident, which happened back on Jan. 17.

At the time of the incident, officers responded to the area of Linwood Avenue and Virginia Street around 5:30 p.m., where a young child around the age of 6 had been hit by a driver.

Police said the child's mother told them that the young victim was out looking for their dog after it had run away when the crash happened.

According to EPD, both of the child's legs were contorted and broken.

EPD says officers found the driver and identified her as Wiseman. They say Wiseman admitted to smoking marijuana around 10 p.m. the night before the incident, and told them she was prescribed to Hydrocodone.

Wiseman told police that she called 911 after the crash, and that she didn't have time to react when she struck the child.

Police said the results of a blood test on Wiseman showed positive results for THC and Hydrocodone.

After the results of that test, Wiseman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. She has an initial hearing set for Monday afternoon.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you