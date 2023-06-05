Evansville woman facing DUI charges after January crash that broke young child's legs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police say they've made an arrest in a crash that injured a young child back in January.
Police say Shannon Wiseman was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with the incident, which happened back on Jan. 17.
At the time of the incident, officers responded to the area of Linwood Avenue and Virginia Street around 5:30 p.m., where a young child around the age of 6 had been hit by a driver.
Police said the child's mother told them that the young victim was out looking for their dog after it had run away when the crash happened.
According to EPD, both of the child's legs were contorted and broken.
EPD says officers found the driver and identified her as Wiseman. They say Wiseman admitted to smoking marijuana around 10 p.m. the night before the incident, and told them she was prescribed to Hydrocodone.
Wiseman told police that she called 911 after the crash, and that she didn't have time to react when she struck the child.
Police said the results of a blood test on Wiseman showed positive results for THC and Hydrocodone.
After the results of that test, Wiseman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. She has an initial hearing set for Monday afternoon.