Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child with alcohol in system becomes 'critically ill'

An Evansville woman is facing accusations of neglect after a child in her care was taken to the hospital with alcohol in his system, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says the investigation started back in January, when the child's father brought him to the hospital unresponsive. They say the hospital listed the child as "critically ill," and that it was determined the child had a BAC of .149.
At the hospital, the child's diagnosis was listed as acute alcoholic intoxication and hypothermia, according to EPD.
When an officer spoke to the child's father, he told them that he had left the child in the care of 50-year-old Dena Hobbs. The child's father said that when he went to pick the child up he was unresponsive and cold to the touch, and that Hobbs said he had been sleeping for a few hours and that she couldn't get him to wake up.
When officers talked to Hobbs, they say she tried to think of harmful substances the child could have possibly gotten into, but that all she could come up with was the bottle of Windex that was kept under the kitchen sink.
Officers explained to Hobbs that the child had alcohol in his system when he got to the hospital. They say Hobbs told them she had a metal tumbler that had vodka in it sitting on her bedside table the night before the child went to the hospital.
Police say Hobbs acknowledged the possibility that the child could have drank from the tumbler at some point before he fell asleep. She said she didn't see him do it, but that there were times when he was out of her sight, according to police.
When police followed up with the child's father, they say he explained that he had become concerned because Hobbs contacted him multiple times, asking to keep the child longer. He said the calls and texts from Hobbs worried him, so that he went to pick the child up.
The child's father says when he went to pick his son up, Hobbs was hesitant to give him to her. He said that when she finally did, she made excuses for the child's condition, such as the child being tired.
As a result of the investigation, Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Tuesday night on the charge of neglect causing serious bodily injury. She's being held on a $10,000 bond.