Evansville woman facing sex crime and neglect charges after explicit chats with minor, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing sex crime and neglect charges after police say she had explicit chats with a minor.
Detectives say they were alerted about inappropriate messages involving 40-year-old Patricia Houchin back in January.
Police say they were shown screenshots of the sexual chats.
When Houchin was brought in to be interviewed about the chats in March, she admitted that she shouldn't have been having the conversations, police said.
Houchin was arrested and booked in to the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday night after a warrant for her arrest was issued. She faces charges of Vicarious Sexual Gratification and neglect of a dependent.
Houchin's being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, and has a court hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.