Evansville woman passes out at gas station, threatens to kill officer's kids, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is behind bars after police said they found her passed out at the gas station before she threatened their families.
Officers were called to the Huck's gas station on Old Business 41 around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a woman passed out in the bathroom.
Employees told police they were worried because they couldn't wake the woman up.
When officers went to investigate, they say they found 38-year-old Michelle Walker passed out in the bathroom with no pants on and a can of "4 Lokos" alcoholic drink next to her.
Police say it took Walker several minutes to get on her feet and dressed, and that she was taken to jail because of her level of intoxication.
At the jail, Walker tried to bite an officer but failed, police said. While officers were restraining her, they say she dug her nails into one officer's hand.
After placing Walker in a restraint chair, authorities say she told one officer that his kids were "finna die tonight," before making a threatening statement about another officer's children.
Walker was booked on charges of public intoxication, intimidation, and battery on a public safety official.