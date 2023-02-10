Evansville woman placed on probation in case surrounding child's fatal fentanyl overdose

An Evansville woman charged in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child was sentenced Friday.

44News was there on Friday as Allison Smithler received a sentence of two years.

According to court officials, Smithler was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of probation. Since Smithler was arrested in the case back in October of 2021, the court credited her for time served, released her from custody, and placed her on probation.

Smithler's sentencing follows a plea deal that she reached in the case. In the deal, Smithler pleaded guilty to a drug dealing charge. The other charges originally filed against her, including murder, were dismissed.

Smithler was originally arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Young Kamari's mother, Makaylee Opperman, was recently sentenced to 25 years in the case.

While Kamari died as a result of the October 2021 overdose incident, police said two other children that were involved were also treated with Narcan. Multiple other people were arrested on a variety of charges.