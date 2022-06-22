 Skip to main content
Evansville woman pulled trigger of loaded gun multiple times during fight, affidavit says

Kiarah Roach 23 of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Kiarah Roach, 23, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a loaded gun on another woman and pulled the trigger multiple times.

Officers say they were called to Lorraine Park off of Washington Avenue in Evansville around 4 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a person with a gun.

The 911 caller said that she was being followed in a car by another woman who had just tried to shoot her.

The victim told police that she had met 23-year-old Kiarah Roach in the park to fight about an ongoing dispute, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says that the victim accused Roach of hitting her in the head with a blunt metal weapon and then pulling a handgun on her.

According to EPD, Roach reportedly pulled the trigger of the gun several times, but it didn't go off. Police say they later saw security camera footage that showed Roach take out the gun and pull the trigger. They say that in the video, the audible "click" of the trigger could also be heard.

Police say that Roach was within arm's length of the other woman when she pulled the trigger.

Authorities say they pulled Roach over outside a home near the park. They say they found the handgun in her vehicle, loaded with a cartridge in the chamber.

When police interviewed Roach at EPD Headquarters, they say she denied hitting the other woman and pulling a gun on her. Authorities say that when told Roach that they had security camera footage of the incident, she admitted to hitting the other woman with a weapon but continued to deny pulling the trigger of the gun.

Roach was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an Attempted Aggravated Battery charge.

