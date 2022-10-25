Evansville woman takes plea deal in case of her 3-year-old's fentanyl overdose death

An Evansville mom has agreed to a plea deal in the case surrounding the fentanyl overdose death of her young child.

During a court hearing Tuesday, 44News learned that 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to deal narcotics and neglect resulting in death in connection with the overdose death of her young child.

In exchange for pleading guilty to those charges, the murder charge that was originally filed against Opperman will be dropped, in addition to several other charges.

Without reaching a plea agreement, Opperman would have gone to trial before a jury on Oct. 31. Instead of going to trial, Opperman will now be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Opperman was one of several people arrested on different charges after her 3-year-old child Kamari got ahold of a fentanyl pill.

