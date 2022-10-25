 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&
Evansville woman takes plea deal in case of her 3-year-old's fentanyl overdose death

Makaylee Opperman via Vanderburgh County Jail

Makaylee Opperman, age 21, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville mom has agreed to a plea deal in the case surrounding the fentanyl overdose death of her young child.

During a court hearing Tuesday, 44News learned that 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to deal narcotics and neglect resulting in death in connection with the overdose death of her young child.

In exchange for pleading guilty to those charges, the murder charge that was originally filed against Opperman will be dropped, in addition to several other charges.

Without reaching a plea agreement, Opperman would have gone to trial before a jury on Oct. 31. Instead of going to trial, Opperman will now be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Opperman was one of several people arrested on different charges after her 3-year-old child Kamari got ahold of a fentanyl pill.

Stay with us on-air and online for continued updates on this developing story.

