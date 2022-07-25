Evansville woman wakes up to gunfire; police find bullet holes, threats spray-painted on home

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they're looking into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to a home on East Franklin Street near North Norman Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday after a woman called 911 and said she was woken up by gunshots.
When authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, they said they found three bullet holes in the home. The home was also spray-painted with several threatening messages, according to police.
Investigators say they recovered three shell casings, as well as the bullets inside the home.
According to police, two of the bullets that were recovered were found inside the sleeping woman's bedroom.
No one was injured in the incident, but police say multiple people were inside the home when it happened.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call EPD.