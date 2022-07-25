 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville woman wakes up to gunfire; police find bullet holes, threats spray-painted on home

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville woman wakes up to gunfire; police find bullet holes, threats spray-painted on home

Police responded to a home on East Franklin Street in Evansville after a woman called 911 and said the sound of gunshots had woken her up

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they're looking into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on East Franklin Street near North Norman Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday after a woman called 911 and said she was woken up by gunshots.

911 CALL: Evansville woman wakes up to the sound of gunfire

When authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, they said they found three bullet holes in the home. The home was also spray-painted with several threatening messages, according to police.

Investigators say they recovered three shell casings, as well as the bullets inside the home.

According to police, two of the bullets that were recovered were found inside the sleeping woman's bedroom.

No one was injured in the incident, but police say multiple people were inside the home when it happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call EPD.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you