'Extremely intoxicated ' woman accused of attacking police officers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars after being accused of attacking several officers in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate a person down on Richardt Avenue late Thursday night.
At the scene, officers said they found an extremely intoxicated woman laying in a driveway.
EPD says that officers tried to get the woman, who they identified as Roxanne Sanders, into an ambulance, but that she punched one officer.
After being medically cleared at the hospital, EPD says Sanders kicked officers while being placed into handcuffs, and that she tried to spit on them as well.
Sanders was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.