Facebook argument leads to shooting and stabbing in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One man was arrested and another man is in the hospital after an incident that happened in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate a stabbing in an area of Pollack Avenue near South Boeke Road late Sunday night around 11 p.m.
The 911 caller said that the victim had been stabbed by another man named Kendly Baptiste.
Officers say they found Baptiste, and that he told them he had been shot at and grazed by a bullet.
At the hospital, police say the other man involved in the incident was being treated for a cut to the face and a stab wound to the back.
According to EPD, the man with the stab wound said that Baptiste had attacked them when they fired their gun in self defense.
When police questioned Baptiste, they say he told them he had been arguing with the victim on Facebook, and that he went to the victim's apartment to fight and settle the argument.
Baptiste claimed he didn't know who stabbed the victim, according to EPD, and that the victim must have been stabbed after he left the area.
Police say they were able to see security camera footage of the incident, which showed the fight unfold.
After watching the footage and interviewing witnesses and the man who was stabbed, police say they believed that Baptiste stabbed the victim, and that the victim fired their gun in self defense.
Baptiste was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a felony battery charge.