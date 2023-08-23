Federal fugitive and accomplice arrested after chase in Muhlenberg County, authorities say

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A federal fugitive and his accomplice were arrested in Muhlenberg County after a chase that led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs, according to authorities.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says it started on Tuesday morning, while surveillance was being conducted at a local motel.
Authorities say they spotted 35-year-old fugitive Kenneth Fitzgerald come out of the motel and get into a car.
MCSO says Fitzgerald took off as police closed in the make the arrest, ramming into a Kentucky State Police vehicle before nearly hitting the the Lyon County Sheriff and a Federal ATF agent.
After crashing into two parked cars, Fitzgerald continued to flee until finally losing control of the car and crashing, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says Fitzgerald tried to run off into the woods, but that he was caught and taken into custody.
In addition to Fitzgerald's arrest, authorities say they found and arrested his 30-year-old accomplice, Lee Adams.
As a result of the investigation, MCSO says meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and a gun was seized, plus more evidence.
Fitzgerald and Adams were both booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on a long list of charges.