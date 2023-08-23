 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Federal fugitive and accomplice arrested after chase in Muhlenberg County, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenneth Fitzgerald and Lee Adams

Kenneth Fitzgerald and Lee Adams

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A federal fugitive and his accomplice were arrested in Muhlenberg County after a chase that led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs, according to authorities.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says it started on Tuesday morning, while surveillance was being conducted at a local motel.

Authorities say they spotted 35-year-old fugitive Kenneth Fitzgerald come out of the motel and get into a car.

MCSO says Fitzgerald took off as police closed in the make the arrest, ramming into a Kentucky State Police vehicle before nearly hitting the the Lyon County Sheriff and a Federal ATF agent. 

After crashing into two parked cars, Fitzgerald continued to flee until finally losing control of the car and crashing, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Fitzgerald tried to run off into the woods, but that he was caught and taken into custody.

In addition to Fitzgerald's arrest, authorities say they found and arrested his 30-year-old accomplice, Lee Adams.

As a result of the investigation, MCSO says meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and a gun was seized, plus more evidence.

Items seized by Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office

Drugs seized by Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office

Fitzgerald and Adams were both booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on a long list of charges.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you