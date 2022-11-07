Federal trial dates pushed back for Evansville couple charged in child's fentanyl overdose death

Federal trial dates for an Evansville couple charged in a child's fentanyl overdose death have been pushed back.
Trials for both Arcinial Watt and Jazmynn Brown were scheduled to start Monday, but those dates have now been changed.
Both Watt and Brown will now go to trial for their federal charges on April 3, 2023.
The couple was charged with federal crimes near the end of September in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of two young children. One of those children, 3-year-old Kamari Opperman, did not survive.
Recently, the 3-year-old's mother, Makaylee Opperman, agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to deal narcotics and neglect resulting in death. In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charge originally filed against her, in addition to several other charges.
If convicted of their federal charges, both Brown and Watt face a maximum potential sentence of life in prison, and millions of dollars in fines. You can see more about the charges against Watt and Brown on justice.gov.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.