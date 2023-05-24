Feds: Evansville child predator sentenced to 5 years in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A child predator from Evansville was sentenced to five years in prison, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana said that 33-year-old Ricky Adams of Evansville was sentenced to five years in federal prison.
According to court documents, Adams was under investigation back in 2021 after the FBI and the Evansville Police Department got a tip about an online chat where he described the sexual abuse of children.
At the time of the chat, Adams claimed to be sexually active with four children, but authorities say he didn't have access to kids at the time.
Adams also sent at least two images depicting minors engaged in sex acts during the chat session, according to authorities.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.