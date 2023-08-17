Felony suspect in custody and identified after standoff on Evansville's southeast side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — For several hours, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals were on the scene of a standoff at a house near the intersection of Covert Ave. and Boeke Rd. on Evansville's southeast side.
The subject of the standoff has now been identified as Jeremy Wood of Evansville. He was wanted for multiple violations of his parole stemming from charges including meth possession.
Thursday afternoon, officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received information placing Wood in a house on Evansville's southeast side.
Lt. Erik Nilssen of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office told 44News ”an individual assigned to the task force set up surveillance on the residence and observed the wanted subject in the residence. The residence was evacuated, however the wanted subject did not surrender.”
Deputies learned that Wood was hiding the attic of the house, and after attempting to contact him using loudspeakers, deputies applied for a search warrant to pursue more aggressive measures.
After gas was deployed into the house, Wood came out and surrendered to deputies without incident just before 4pm.
Wood is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.