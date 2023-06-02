 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Fentanyl dealing investigation leads to charges against Owensboro man

DEHAVEN KESSLER

DEHAVEN KESSLER, 20, of Owensboro (Daviess County Jail)

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess county say they've made an arrest in a long-term fentanyl dealing investigation.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives had been watching DeHaven Kessler and several other people in the investigation, which surrounded the distribution of counterfeit fentanyl pills in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.

DCSO says that Kessler was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant, leading to evidence of fentanyl trafficking.

According to the sheriff's office, Kessler had been in possession of fentanyl pills and a gun at a home on West 8th Street before his arrest, but investigators learned that someone had gone to the home and moved the gun and drugs on his behalf.

Authorities say they got a search warrant, and that the gun and pills were seized. They say they seized more than 500 pills that were packaged in multiple baggies, and that the gun was stolen.

Kessler was charged in the investigation Thursday, and remains in the Daviess County Detention Center.

