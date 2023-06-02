Fentanyl dealing investigation leads to charges against Owensboro man

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess county say they've made an arrest in a long-term fentanyl dealing investigation.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives had been watching DeHaven Kessler and several other people in the investigation, which surrounded the distribution of counterfeit fentanyl pills in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
DCSO says that Kessler was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant, leading to evidence of fentanyl trafficking.
According to the sheriff's office, Kessler had been in possession of fentanyl pills and a gun at a home on West 8th Street before his arrest, but investigators learned that someone had gone to the home and moved the gun and drugs on his behalf.
Authorities say they got a search warrant, and that the gun and pills were seized. They say they seized more than 500 pills that were packaged in multiple baggies, and that the gun was stolen.
Kessler was charged in the investigation Thursday, and remains in the Daviess County Detention Center.