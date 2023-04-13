Fentanyl-laced pills, meth, and more seized in Daviess County drug bust

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Fentanyl-laced pills, meth, and other items were seized in a recent drug bust in Daviess County.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies were investigating a drug trafficking operation on West 4th Street thanks to a tip.
On Wednesday, DCSO says a vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the home that was being investigated. Inside was Ciara Poston and Kyea Smith, who were both arrested on multiple drug possession and trafficking charges, the sheriff's office said.
When the house was searched, authorities say they found fentanyl-laced pills, meth, marijuana, and ecstasy. Investigators said they also found drug paraphernalia, money, a rifle, magazines, and ammo.
DCSO says the investigation remains ongoing.