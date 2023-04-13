 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Fentanyl-laced pills, meth, and more seized in Daviess County drug bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Ciara Poston and Kyea Smith

Ciara Poston and Kyea Smith (Daviess County Jail photos)

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Fentanyl-laced pills, meth, and other items were seized in a recent drug bust in Daviess County.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies were investigating a drug trafficking operation on West 4th Street thanks to a tip.

On Wednesday, DCSO says a vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the home that was being investigated. Inside was Ciara Poston and Kyea Smith, who were both arrested on multiple drug possession and trafficking charges, the sheriff's office said.

When the house was searched, authorities say they found fentanyl-laced pills, meth, marijuana, and ecstasy. Investigators said they also found drug paraphernalia, money, a rifle, magazines, and ammo.

DCSO says the investigation remains ongoing.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you