Fentanyl, two pounds of marijuana found in Newburgh area home, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
Miranda Ziliak and Gavin Jones Scott (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Two people are facing fentanyl and marijuana dealing charges after drugs were found during the search of a home near Newburgh, Indiana, according to authorities.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says detectives and deputies served a search warrant at a home on Stacer Road near Newburgh Friday.

During that search, WCSO says they seized two grams of fentanyl, 2.38 pounds of marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Drugs seized by WCSO

According to WCSO, 22-year-old Gavin Scott and 21-year-old Miranda Ziliak were both arrested on felony drug dealing charges.

The sheriff's office says both Scott and Ziliak have been released from jail after each posting a $1,000 bond.

WCSO says the investigation is ongoing, and that charges are expected to be filed against other individuals in the case.

