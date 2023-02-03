Fentanyl, two pounds of marijuana found in Newburgh area home, sheriff's office says

Two people are facing fentanyl and marijuana dealing charges after drugs were found during the search of a home near Newburgh, Indiana, according to authorities.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says detectives and deputies served a search warrant at a home on Stacer Road near Newburgh Friday.
During that search, WCSO says they seized two grams of fentanyl, 2.38 pounds of marijuana, and paraphernalia.
According to WCSO, 22-year-old Gavin Scott and 21-year-old Miranda Ziliak were both arrested on felony drug dealing charges.
The sheriff's office says both Scott and Ziliak have been released from jail after each posting a $1,000 bond.
WCSO says the investigation is ongoing, and that charges are expected to be filed against other individuals in the case.