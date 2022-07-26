Five arrested after meth, pills found in Princeton home, police say

Five people are facing a slew of drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Tuesday morning in Gibson County, Indiana, according to police.
The Indiana State Police says a recent drug investigation led to Tuesday morning's search warrant, which was served at a home on the corner of West Broadway Street and South Hall Street in Princeton.
According to ISP, multiple agencies executed the search warrant at the home just before 1 a.m.
Five people were found inside the home along with a small amount of meth, marijuana, a digital scale, small baggies, other paraphernalia, and anti-depressant pills, which are a Schedule IV controlled substance, police said.
Authorities say those five people were all arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on various drug charges. They were identified by police as 65-year-old Anthony Hayes, 62-year-old Janice Mustain, 67-year-old Shirley Hayes, 55-year-old Cami Clegg, and 59-year-old Robert Luttrell.
Police say the investigation also revealed that Mustain was selling meth from the home.