Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County

Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October.
After an investigation into the incident was conducted by the sheriff's office, arrest warrants were obtained for six people on multiple felony charges of Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and more.
According to WCSO, five people were arrested on those warrants as the result of a "roundup" with some help from US Marshals and Indiana State Police. During the roundup, the sheriff's office says a gun, 32 grams of meth, and more than a pound of marijuana was also seized.
Carrie Kraemer, Emory Vandunk, Kevin Martin, Sierra Weathers, and Heather Phillips were all arrested, WCSO says.
The sheriff's office says one man wanted in the investigation is still at large - Joshua Roettger.
Anyone with information on Roettger's whereabouts should call WCSO at 812-897-6180.