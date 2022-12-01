Five charged after guns, cash, and marijuana seized in Evansville search, affidavit says

Five people were arrested on Wednesday after investigators say they found guns, ammo, marijuana, scales, and more during a search at a home in Evansville.
An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that detectives with the VIPER Unit and the Joint Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Washington Avenue on Wednesday.
During the search, authorities said they found marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC wax, digital scales, a large amount of cash, baggies, and vacuum-sealed packaging indicative of dealing marijuana.
Authorities also said they found ammo and several guns, including an AK 47 rifle, an AR-15 pistol, two handguns, and a shotgun.
Police say Alexander Jews, Brionna Jews, Anthony Jews, and Melanie Brown were all arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance after the search of the home. Alexander was also charged dealing marijuana.
Another man who was at the home at the time of the search, Withmaider Casagrand, was also arrested and charged with visiting a common nuisance, police said.