Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital

A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital.
Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
Officers responded to the scene but say the attacker had left before they could arrive. They say that mall security was able to get a license plate number.
Police say they were also able to talk to the victim at the hospital, who explained that the attack happened after an argument in the bathroom.
After reviewing security camera footage from the mall and interviewing witnesses, police say they identified the suspect in the attack as 22-year-old Jaiohn Mills of Spring Hill, Florida.
Mills was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday on the charge of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. He remains held on no bond.