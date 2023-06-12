Footage shows Evansville woman accused of burning American flag, flying ISIS flag in its place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bodycam footage release by Evansville Police on Monday shows a bizarre incident that happened over the weekend.
The Evansville Police Department said officers were called to the Spectrum near Old Business 41 on Sunday morning for an arson.
At the scene, police said they found 43-year-old Sierra Justice Malloy, who had apparently taken down the American flag from the business's flagpole, lit it on fire, and then replaced it with a green ISIS flag.
First responders at the scene said that Malloy admitted to the actions.
Malloy was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an array of charges including criminal trespass, criminal mischief, intimidation, and flag desecration.
You can watch the bodycam footage from Evansville Police at the top of the article, or in a new window here. Viewer discretion is advised.