Footage shows Evansville woman accused of burning American flag, flying ISIS flag in its place

  • Updated
Officials said they removed a green and white ISIS flag from a business's flagpole after a 43-year-old woman used it to replace an American flag that she had removed and burned

In the footage, the woman can be heard using slurs and threatening officers with decapitation after police say she burned an American flag and replaced it with an ISIS flag.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bodycam footage release by Evansville Police on Monday shows a bizarre incident that happened over the weekend.

The Evansville Police Department said officers were called to the Spectrum near Old Business 41 on Sunday morning for an arson.

At the scene, police said they found 43-year-old Sierra Justice Malloy, who had apparently taken down the American flag from the business's flagpole, lit it on fire, and then replaced it with a green ISIS flag.

First responders at the scene said that Malloy admitted to the actions.

Small remnants of an American flag can be seen in a pile of ashes after police say a woman removed it from a flagpole and burned it

Malloy was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an array of charges including criminal trespass, criminal mischief, intimidation, and flag desecration.

You can watch the bodycam footage from Evansville Police at the top of the article, or in a new window here. Viewer discretion is advised.

