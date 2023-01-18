Former addiction counselor charged with dealing meth back in jail after being released on bond

The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville who was recently arrested and charged with dealing meth is back in jail after previously being released on bond.

As we originally reported, 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was among several people arrested when police said they found meth, cocaine, marijuana, guns, and more during an investigation.

After his arrest, Hagedorn was released from jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

Court records say that a warrant for Hagedorn's arrest after he violated the terms of his release. The warrant says that Hagedorn admitted to consuming meth, cocaine, and alcohol after posting bond

Hagedorn was booked back into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond just before noon on Wednesday. He's now scheduled to appear for a court hearing that will be held in Gibson County on Thursday.