Former director of Dubois County nonprofit accused of embezzling over $156K

The former director of a nonprofit organization in Dubois County, Indiana was arrested after being accused of embezzling over $156,000.
Federal officials say 47-year-old Ellen Corn of Petersburg was indicted by a federal grand jury on fifteen counts of wire fraud, after being accused of embezzling over $156,000 from the organization "Mentors for Youth," formerly "Big Brothers Big Sisters," where she served as executive director.
Corn served as the director of the nonprofit from March 2017 through August 2022, and officials say she stole the money during that five-year period by using an organizational credit card for personal expenses without authorization.
The organization released a statement on Corn's arrest, which reads:
"For 35 years, Mentors for Youth, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters, has served a vital purpose in Dubois County. Our mission to facilitate relationships between local youth and caring adults has positively impacted innumerable individuals in this community. As we process the news of the arrest of our former director, we remain focused on this mission. Though deeply saddened by the actions of this individual, we are grateful for the members of both our local and federal law enforcement for their time and dedication to this investigation. We are also incredibly thankful for all the local partner organizations and community members that assisted us in becoming a stronger agency. Since uncovering this issue, we have worked hard to make substantive changes to ensure our policies and procedures will prevent this from occurring in the future. While our work in serving at-risk children was never compromised, we are genuinely sorry for any distress this may have caused. We will live up to our organization’s mission by ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity. As we move forward, we are determined to support more youth in our community. Thank you for your steadfast support of our mission."
According to authorities, Corn is accused of using the organization's credit card to make purchases from various businesses including Amazon, Target, and Walmart, and to make payments to colleges. They say Corn is also accused of using the credit card to make electronic payments from the official business PayPal account to her personal PayPal account, then transferring those funds to her personal checking account.
If convicted of wire fraud, corn faces up to 20 years in prison, according to authorities.
