Former Evansville parks department director pleads guilty to felony charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The former director of the Evansville Parks Department has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges following his arrest.
Court records show Brian Holtz pleaded guilty to 11 total felony charges of forgery, official misconduct, and counterfeiting.
After Holtz entered into that plea deal Wednesday, he is now set for sentencing on Sept. 26.
Holtz was charged back in April of 2022, after he resigned as the director of the parks department amid an investigation into irregular invoices.
A state audit of the parks department listed hundreds of thousands of dollars in discrepancies.
Stay with 44News as we continue to follow the case.