Former Evansville preschool teacher arrested on more child molestation charges out on $10K bond

A former teacher at a preschool in Evansville who was arrested after being accused of molesting a student in August 2022 has been arrested on similar charges after another victim came forward, according to police.
Jail records show 21-year-old Joshua Leduc was booked on felony charges of child seduction and child molestation Wednesday night.
According to police, Leduc's arrest follows an interview with a young victim that took place about a week ago at Holly's House. The victim told investigators that Leduc inappropriately touched them while they were attending preschool at Bethel United Church of Christ, police said.
Officials with Bethel United Church of Christ tell us that Leduc was fired after the first incident in August 2022. The latest accusations against Leduc were made by a child who was in school there during Leduc's time as a teacher.
Authorities said that Leduc was arrested back in August after being accused of sexually abusing another preschool student at Bethel. In that case, he was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.
Leduc was being held on a $10,000 cash bond, but court records show he was released from custody after that bond was posted Thursday.
Court records show Leduc has a review hearing scheduled for March 16 in the first child molestation case. After his initial hearing for the latest molestation charges Thursday morning, his review hearing for the latest case was also set for March 16.