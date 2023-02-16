 Skip to main content
Former Evansville preschool teacher arrested on more child molestation charges, police say

Joshua Brandon Leduc

Joshua Brandon Leduc (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

A former teacher at a preschool in Evansville who was arrested after being accused of molesting a student in August 2022 has been arrested on similar charges after another victim came forward, according to police.

Jail records show 21-year-old Joshua Leduc was booked on felony charges of child seduction and child molestation Wednesday night.

According to police, Leduc's arrest follows an interview with a young victim that took place about a week ago at Holly's House. The victim told investigators that Leduc inappropriately touched them while they were attending preschool at Bethel United Church of Christ, police said.

Authorities said that Leduc was arrested back in August after being accused of sexually abusing another preschool student at Bethel. In that case, he was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

Leduc is now being held on a $10,000 bond on his most recent charges.

Court records show Leduc has a review hearing scheduled for March 16 in the first child molestation case, and an initial hearing for the latest case set for 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

