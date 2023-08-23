Former Evansville school teacher sentenced for traveling to Kentucky to meet minor for sex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former high school teacher in Evansville, Indiana, has been sentenced to prison for traveling to Owensboro, Kentucky for sex with a minor, according to federal officials.

We first told you about the arrest of Cody McCormick back in November of 2022.

Authorities announced Wednesday that McCormick had been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

McCormick was charged after using the internet to arrange a sexual encounter with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old girl - but the person McCormick was talking to was actually an undercover agent.

A complaint obtained by 44News said that McCormick had sexual conversations with the undercover agent, and that he also sent images of marijuana and unsolicited, inappropriate images of himself during the online chats. After traveling to meet up at a coffee shop in Owensboro, he was arrested.

According to court documents, McCormick will also serve a lifetime supervised release following his 10-year prison sentence.