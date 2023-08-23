 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former Evansville school teacher sentenced for traveling to Kentucky to meet minor for sex

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody S. McCormick age 27 of Evansville

Cody S. McCormick age 27 of Evansville (Daviess County Jail photo)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former high school teacher in Evansville, Indiana, has been sentenced to prison for traveling to Owensboro, Kentucky for sex with a minor, according to federal officials.

We first told you about the arrest of Cody McCormick back in November of 2022.

Authorities announced Wednesday that McCormick had been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

McCormick was charged after using the internet to arrange a sexual encounter with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old girl - but the person McCormick was talking to was actually an undercover agent.

A complaint obtained by 44News said that McCormick had sexual conversations with the undercover agent, and that he also sent images of marijuana and unsolicited, inappropriate images of himself during the online chats. After traveling to meet up at a coffee shop in Owensboro, he was arrested.

According to court documents, McCormick will also serve a lifetime supervised release following his 10-year prison sentence.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you