Former Lamasco employee latest facing dealing charge in drug investigation, Evansville police say

Another arrest has been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, according to police.

Police say 39-year-old Christopher Robert Palmer is the latest arrest made in connection to the investigation.

A probable cause affidavit on Palmer's arrest obtained by 44News on Wednesday says that while Palmer was employed by Lamasco Bar and Grill, he had been meeting with Demario Holman, who would meet with people in the parking lots of both Lamasco and Sportsman's.

As of Saturday, Holman was one of 22 people arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation, including Lamasco owner and EVSC board member Amy Word, police said.

During surveillance, detectives said they watched Holman meet another man known as "Kelo," who was later identified as Tyrone Northington, at Sportsman's and Franklin Street Tavern. As we reported in June, Northington was among 12 people charged in connection to a large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation in Evansville.

Police say that employees and patrons at Lamasco would meet with one of the main distributors, who whould in turn deliver to other employees, including Palmer. Between Feb. 2022 and June 2022, investigators say they watched Palmer exit the employee door of Lamasco to meet with others for "short term traffic."

They say they watched Palmer get into his vehicle both with others and by himself, where substances were snorted.

On May 11, detectives say they saw a vehicle leaving a residence after meeting with Palmer. They say cocaine and marijuana was recovered during a traffic stop on that vehicle.

Police say Palmer was arrested with drugs later in May. After he was released from jail, they say multiple controlled purchases of drugs were arranged with confidential informants.

On Wednesday, Palmer was arrested on a felony warrant, according to police. When Palmer was arrested, police say they found two baggies crystalline substance and two cell phones on him.

According to police, Palmer admitted to using drugs and selling various substances to support his drug habit.

He also told police that he quit working for Lamasco because of the issues surrounding drug use, according to the affidavit.

Palmer was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing and possession charges.

You can read Palmer's full probable cause affidavit below, or on a new page by clicking here.