Former OPS superintendent not indicted in latest grand jury hearing, officials say

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A former Owensboro superintendent who was accused of online child sex crimes was not indicted at the latest grand jury hearing.
Officials tell 44News that the grand jury met for September last week, but that former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant was not indicted.
Constant was arrested on charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence after being accused of trying to "procure and solicit sexual acts from minors" online.
A citation obtained by 44News detailed charges against Constant, and said that he "admitted to tampering with physical evidence during an interview, and attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors."
As a condition of his release from jail on a $3,500 bond, Constant was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with minors, and not use any electronic devices.
No other details have been released, but we're told that the investigation is still ongoing.