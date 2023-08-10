Former OPS superintendent posts bond, unable to leave jail due to ankle monitor issue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former Owensboro superintendent who was arrested on online child sex crime charges has posted bond.
As we reported Wednesday, former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant's bond was reduced to $3,500 by an out-of-county special judge, on several conditions.
Constant posted that bond on Thursday, but jail officials say it's not clear when he'll actually be able to leave.
As a condition of his release, Constant is required to wear an ankle monitor, but jail officials say they haven't been able to go through the necessary process with the monitoring company.
Constant was arrested in July as part of an ongoing investigation. A citation obtained by 44News detailed charges against Constant, and said that he "admitted to tampering with physical evidence during an interview, and attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors."
Constant's case is scheduled to go before a grand jury in September.