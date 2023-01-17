Former owner of addiction counseling center out on $20,000 bond after meth dealing charge

The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville who was arrested and charged with dealing meth is out of jail after posting a $20,000 bond.
Court records show the $20,000 cash bond was entered on Tuesday.
Additionally, court records say Judge Robert Krieg in Gibson County was selected as a Special Judge in the case.
As previously reported, Hagedorn was arrested after authorities saw him leave a home on North Second Avenue where meth, cocaine, cash, fentanyl/heroin, mushrooms, pills, and more was found, police said.
When police searched another home owned by Hagedorn on Newburgh Road, they said they found guns, body armor, marijuana, scales, and other items.
Authorities said they had been watching the home on North Second Avenue, and that they had received tips about Hagedorn dealing large amounts of drugs, sometimes to clients who were attending counseling services at the facility he previously owned.
Hagedorn is due back in court on Thursday afternoon.