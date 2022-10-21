Former Posey County correctional officer arrested on intimidation and harassment charges

A former Posey County Correctional Officer who was fired after being arrested in August has been arrested again, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said Friday that 26-year-old Daniel Long had been arrested on charges of harassment and felony intimidation. Long was arrested on those charges after being accused of sending threatening text messages.
Long's most recent arrest follows another arrest in August, ISP explains. They say Long was arrested back in August after being accused of battering an inmate while employed by the Posey County Sheriff's Office, which led to him being fired.
ISP says Long was arrested at his home in Evansville and then taken to the Posey County Jail, where he's being held on bond.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.