 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Former Posey County correctional officer arrested on intimidation and harassment charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Long, 26, via Indiana State Police

Daniel Long, 26, via Indiana State Police

A former Posey County Correctional Officer who was fired after being arrested in August has been arrested again, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said Friday that 26-year-old Daniel Long had been arrested on charges of harassment and felony intimidation. Long was arrested on those charges after being accused of sending threatening text messages.

Long's most recent arrest follows another arrest in August, ISP explains. They say Long was arrested back in August after being accused of battering an inmate while employed by the Posey County Sheriff's Office, which led to him being fired.

ISP says Long was arrested at his home in Evansville and then taken to the Posey County Jail, where he's being held on bond.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you