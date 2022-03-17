Former Vanderburgh Co. Deputy Coroner Sentenced in Theft, Misconduct Investigation

A man who formerly served as deputy coroner in Vanderburgh County was sentenced in connection to a criminal investigation on Wednesday.
As previously reported, Former Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner Christopher Leduc pleaded guilty to charges of Theft and Official Misconduct
Court records show Leduc received a two-year suspended sentence.
The suspended sentence allows Leduc to enter the Drug Abuse Probation Service (DAPS). If he successfully completes DAPS, the court will consider converting the felony charge of Official Misconduct and the Misdemeanor charge of Theft to both Class A Misdemeanors.
He was also ordered to pay $177 in restitution.
Leduc was charged with the crimes back in March of 2020 after being accused of stealing during a death investigation.