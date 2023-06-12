Four missing kids found in Warrick County, woman arrested, thanks to high-tech cameras

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Warrick County say they were able to find four missing kids thanks to some help from a high-tech camera system.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Danielle Cleary of Nebraska drove through the county on Sunday morning, triggering a "Missing Persons" alert on her car through the county's FLOCK camera system.
WCSO says four kids between the ages of two and nine were in Cleary's car. They say Cleary is a non-custodial parent of the kids, and that she left Nebraska with the children while on a supervised visit on Saturday, driving through the night.
Deputies were able to find Cleary's vehicle after the alert from the high-tech camera system, pulling Cleary over on SR 61 near French Road.
“This is a prime example of how technology can be both unobtrusive and highly effective in keeping our community safe,” said Sheriff Michael Wilder. “The FLOCK system may be best known for locating stolen cars. This time, it found something far more important.”
The sheriff's office says that the kids were turned over to the Department of Child Services to be reunited with their legal guardians.
Cleary was arrested on a felony warrant out of Nebraska, and booked into the Warrick County Jail on a $250,000 bond awaiting extradition.