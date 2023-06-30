Four Owensboro residents get prison time for meth-related crimes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Four Owensboro residents have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess and sell large amounts of meth, according to authorities.
Darrell Murphy, Terry Cook, William Darnell Murphy, and Elizabeth Harris were all sentenced to prison during the months of March and June, federal officials announced Friday.
- Darrell Murphy was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release
- Terry Cook was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release
- William Darmell Murphy was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release
- Elizabeth Breanne Harris was sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release
According to authorities, all four were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
There is no parole in the federal system.