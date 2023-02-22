Gibson County man accused of taking off on four-wheeler, hiding in junkyard from state trooper

A Gibson County, Indiana man was arrested after being accused of using a four-wheeler to take off after a state trooper tried to pull him over.
ISP says it happened around 5 p.m. in Patoka on Tuesday when a trooper saw 23-year-old Riley Hill run a stop sign on a four-wheeler.
When the trooper tried to pull Hill over, he sped off and went off-road, driving the four-wheeler through a field in an attempt to get away, ISP says.
ISP says Hill was eventually found hiding in a junkyard, where he was arrested. They say the four-wheeler was also found and towed.
Hill was booked into the Gibson County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.
ISP says Hill was released from jail after posting bond.