Gibson County man wanted on felony warrants accused of running from police

A Gibson County man who was wanted on felony warrants is facing more charges after authorities with the Indiana State Police say he tried to run from a trooper on Friday morning.
ISP says it happened just before 10 a.m. at the Chuckles gas station on Morton Street in Oakland City, when a trooper who was getting gas spotted 50-year-old Homer Dersch, who was wanted on two felony warrants out of Gibson County
Police say Dersch tried to run from the gas station, despite being ordered by the trooper to "stop."
After a brief chase, Dersch was taken into custody and booked into the Gibson County Jail, ISP said.
Dersch faces charges for the warrants, plus a new charge of resisting law enforcement.