Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gibson County nurse sentenced for injuring disabled patient

  • Updated
  • 0
Crystal McCrary via Gibson County Jail

Crystal McCrary (Gibson County Jail)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A nurse who was accused of injuring a disabled patient in her care received her sentencing in court on Wednesday.

Court records show Crystal McCrary was sentenced to 120 days in jail plus 780 days probation. 

McCrary was arrested in March of 2022 after being accused of injuring an elderly nursing home resident. A probable cause affidavit said security camera footage showed McCrary pulling on the resident in a violent manner and jerking them so hard that they fell to the ground and injured their shoulder.

Ahead of McCrary's sentencing, she pleaded guilty to the charge of Battery Against a Disabled Person as part of a plea agreement.

Court records say that the conviction would "likely" result in the loss of McCrary's nursing license.

