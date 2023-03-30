Gibson County nurse sentenced for injuring disabled patient

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A nurse who was accused of injuring a disabled patient in her care received her sentencing in court on Wednesday.

Court records show Crystal McCrary was sentenced to 120 days in jail plus 780 days probation.

McCrary was arrested in March of 2022 after being accused of injuring an elderly nursing home resident. A probable cause affidavit said security camera footage showed McCrary pulling on the resident in a violent manner and jerking them so hard that they fell to the ground and injured their shoulder.

Ahead of McCrary's sentencing, she pleaded guilty to the charge of Battery Against a Disabled Person as part of a plea agreement.

Court records say that the conviction would "likely" result in the loss of McCrary's nursing license.