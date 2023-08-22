Gibson County superintendent appears in court following second arrest

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — After being arrested for the second time, an education official in Gibson County appeared in court on Tuesday.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson appeared for his hearing on Tuesday, after being taken back into custody for failing to show up to the original court date on Monday.
During court Tuesday, an order for Wilson's monitored conditional release was filed. It specifies that Wilson would not be able to drive, consume alcohol, or take medication without a valid prescription.
Wilson was arrested on DUI charges over the weekend, after authorities said they found his car crashed in a ditch. They say he failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for central nervous system drugs, but that he blew a .000 on a breath test.
Wilson now has a review hearing set for Wednesday morning. Court records show he's being held on no bond until then.