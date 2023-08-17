Gibson County woman accused of DUI with toddler and infant in the car

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Gibson County woman is facing neglect and DUI charges after being accused of driving under the influence with her two young kids in the car.
The Indiana State Police says 28-year-old Tamera Reeves of Princeton was arrested on those felony charges after getting pulled over late Wednesday night.
Police say they pulled Reeves over in Owensville around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for having an improper tail light and no license plate.
ISP says Reeves was driving with her 2-year-old and her 4-week-old, and that she had a BAC of .07%, plus cannabis and amphetamines in her system.
Reeves was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail, and the kids were released to a family member.