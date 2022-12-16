Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say

Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
EPD says the offenders are known to travel from Texas, steal a large pickup truck, then place equipment used to pull open the ATM doors in the truck.
Police say they received a report of a stolen truck around 8 a.m. on Thursday, after the attempted ATM theft happened in Mt. Vernon. Since police knew about the pattern of the crimes, they say detectives felt Evansville could be the next target.
Security camera footage showed the theft of the truck. Police say the footage showed a Toyota Camry with Texas plates drop off multiple people who got out and took the truck. They say the Camry and the people who got out matched the description of the offenders in the Mt. Vernon ATM theft.
Police say they spotted the stolen truck late Thursday, setting up surveillance on the truck to wait for the group of alleged ATM thieves to return.
It wasn't long before the same Toyota Camry pulled up and dropped off the suspects, according to EPD. They say the suspects were seen placing chains, crowbars, and hooks into the bed of the truck before getting in the truck and leaving.
Officers say they conducted a traffic stop and arrested four people: 27-year-old Leroy Mouton Jr., 22-year-old Mark Dwellingham, 22-year-old Anthony Smith, and 19-year-old Marvin Dock Jr., all from Texas.
All four were charged with auto theft, conspiracy, and criminal gang activity.