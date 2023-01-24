Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday.
The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, HPD said officers had already responded to 10 more of these "car prowl" calls, this time in the area of The Hills and Wolf Hills subdivisions. According to HPD, more things like electronics, documents, and cash were stolen, along with tools and guns that were being kept in the vehicles.
According to HPD, victims reported a group of three to five people walking in the area between the times of midnight and 5 a.m.
Anyone with more information or possible security camera video is being asked to contact HPD immediately.
Police remind the public to lock your doors, and never leave valuables inside your vehicle.